Logitech Introduces Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, MK275

Logitech introduced the Logitech MK275 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, a feel good and reliable combo that comes with wireless connectivity and a durable design.

“The MK275 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo provides a simple solution for desktop users who are looking for comfort and contoured experience,” said Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India & South West Asia. “With the MK275 combo you can now choose reliable connectivity with a simple plug-and-play set up.”

The keyboard features a familiar layout with full-size arrow keys, a number pad and all the usual keys you need. The keyboard also comes with 8 hot keys that give an instant access to your music, calculator and more with 4 media control keys and 4 shortcut function keys.

Additionally, the Logitech MK275 Wireless Combo offers reliable wireless connectivity and long-lasting battery life at an affordable price. Both the mouse and keyboard are powered to automatically pair with the receiver even in the busiest wireless environment. The combo comes with a tiny Logitech plug-and-forget receiver. Logitech Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless delivers the reliability of a cord plus wireless convenience for up to 10 metres, with virtually no delays or dropouts. The Logitech® receiver is so tiny, you can plug it in once and forget about it. A 36-month keyboard and 12-month mouse battery life – with auto-sleep and on/off switch – lets you go years without the hassle of changing batteries

The new MK275 Wireless Combo is built to last and provides a long-lasting solution that allows you to be more productive for much longer.