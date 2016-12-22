Logitech Launches K375s Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Stand Combo

Logitech announced the Logitech K375s Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Stand Combo, a full-size computer keyboard with a versatile rubber stand for your smartphone or tablet. With the touch of a key, you can type on – and switch between – any three paired devices you keep at your desk.

“With the ever evolving needs of new-age consumers, multitasking has become an indispensable part of their lives. With the launch the Logitech K375s, we are offering a great solution to our consumers who want to stay connected across their preferred devices and platforms.”

The all news K375s not only connects with multiple devices at the same time but also comes with a universal stand that a helps you keep your mobile device at the right typing angle and hence making the typing experience much faster, smoother and convenient.” said Ashok Jangra, Logitech, Cluster Category Head – India & SWA .

The K375s Multi-Device lets you easily switch between devices with the push of a button. You can start typing on your computer and finish an email message on your tablet or create a text on your phone with just one key. The full-size layout and special function keys provide a quiet and comfortable typing experience in a spill-resistant design.

The separate universal stand has a soft rubber base and a carefully designed cradle that holds mobile devices at the ideal angle to read or type. And, the keyboard is OS-adaptive, so whether you’re using Windows PC, Android or iPhone, the keyboard layout is familiar.

Durable and solid, the keyboard also features two years of battery life, a wireless range of 33 feet, wireless encryption between keyboard and computer, and two options for wireless connection – a tiny Logitech Unifying USB receiver and Bluetooth® Smart technology – giving you choices to discover the best way to multi-task with a single keyboard.