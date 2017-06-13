Logitech Launches K840 Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech announced the Logitech K840 Mechanical Corded Keyboard, a durable mechanical keyboard that delivers long-lasting responsiveness and reliability. The keyboard features Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches, offering distinct, yet quiet tactile feedback with every keystroke, paired with an anodized aluminum body with a modern textured finish that fits in any workspace.

“The K840 Mechanical keyboard combines the best of technology and design. The keyboard provides enhanced productivity features in a full-sized keyboard with our exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches” said Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India & South West Asia. “Mechanical keyboards aren’t just for gamers, Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches offer tactile feedback and near-instant responsiveness, allowing you to type with less force and help minimize fatigue over long typing sessions”

With the Logitech K840, each key is expertly engineered to last for more than 70 million keystrokes, giving you long-term reliability, while the 26-key rollover feature helps ensure each keystroke is registered accurately.

Enhanced productivity features, such as a Windows Lock function that prevents an inadvertent press of the Windows key while focusing on other tasks, and easy access to media and shortcut keys allow you to control your entertainment. And, using the Logitech Options™ software, you can reprogram and customize the F1-F4 keys to create keyboard shortcuts of your own.

The Logitech K840 Mechanical Corded Keyboard is a full-size keyboard, and includes a 1.8m cable with built-in strain relief for reinforced durability and tilt legs.