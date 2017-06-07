LOGITECH WINS RECORD-BREAKING NINE IDA 2016 AWARDS

Logitech announced that it has won nine International Design Awards, the most Logitech has received in one year. IDA recognized Logitech for product design across several categories, including smart home, video collaboration, gaming and product packaging. This year’s award wins include a Gold Award for Logitech Circle, and marks the third year that IDA has recognized the Logitech brand and products for superior design.

“It’s an honor to receive these International Design Awards, recognizing the world-class design capability we’re developing,” said Alastair Curtis, Logitech Chief Design Officer. “Every team at Logitech is obsessed with the consumer, and our approach to design guides that obsession into remarkable experiences.”

“I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made integrating design across more areas of Logitech,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer “These International Design Awards reflect that integration; the Circle Camera and Pop Home Switch are completely new business categories for us; the Spotlight Presentation Remote is a reinvention within one of our existing categories; the BRIO 4K Webcam and K780 Multi-Device Keyboard are terrific innovation in existing categories. Design is at the center of every one of these innovations.”

Each year, International Design Awards honors legendary design visionaries and uncovers new talent in architecture, interior, product, and graphic and fashion design. This year, IDA juries examined 1,000 entries from 52 countries and chose winners based on achievements in design, creativity, usability and innovation.