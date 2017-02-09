L&T Infotech-VJTI Align IIoT for Social Sector Upliftment

L&T Infotech, an IT services and solutions provider and engineering educational institute, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) announced a collaboration to work on creating state-of-art Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) research platform under its CSR initiative. The alliance will setup a laboratory to be hosted at VJTI with high end computation support and enable it to undertake pilot projects having wider social benefits.

The research projects will span over areas such as clean energy – photo voltaic as well as wind energy, healthcare and water networks. The proposed IIoT platform aims at addressing issues like condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, energy forecasting and remote asset management. This will help in speedy fault detection, reduced downtime and operating expenditure to make these renewable energy sources more affordable.

A team of BTech, MTech and PhD research scholars is formed along the identified research areas of IIoT, sensor network, cloud architecture, data privacy and machine learning. Two full time research scholars are supported under L & T CSR funding. They will work on the identified problems on IIoT platform. The platform shall encourage students to take up high-end interdisciplinary research problems. It will improve quality of research work at VJTI and provide a platform to its students to explore their skills.