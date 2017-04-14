MAIT Appoints Nitin Kunkolienker as the New President

MAIT, the apex body representing India’s IT hardware, training and R&D service sectors announced the elevation of Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, Director – (Member on Board) at Synegra EMS Ltd as President during the Executive Council Meeting.

Nitin has been part of the MAIT’s management team in the past and has had a string of successful associations with various industry bodies starting off with Verna Industries Association (VIA), he has also headed diverse industry and social organizations like Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Vidya Vikas Mandal (VVM), Goa Management Association (GMA) and now will be succeeding Ms Debjani Ghosh for a President’s role at MAIT. In his new role, Mr. Kunkolienker will help MAIT catalyze the growth aspirations of IT hardware sector in India.

Mr. Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Engagements at Cisco India & SAARC was appointed as Vice President of MAIT to further support Digital India and Make in India mission.

Speaking on the appointment Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT and Director – (Member on Board) at Synegra EMS Ltd. said, “I am excited to take on new role at an interesting juncture of time when Digital India vision is about to take off and it is opportune time to align the government policies with the industry requirements to make India a successful manufacturing hub for IT hardware. It is time for IT hardware industry in India to tap new opportunities and with MAIT being the apex body for IT hardware I look forward to working with the entire hardware ecosystem in India as we embark on this exciting journey.”

“It’s great to have Nitin elevated to the President role at MAIT. Nitin has demonstrated his ability to drive growth and has delivered results for us in the past. I am confident he will add value and extend MAIT’s growth to the new charter” said Ms Debjani Ghosh, Outgoing President, MAIT.