MAIT strongly advocates “Make in India for the World”

MAIT, the apex body representing India’s ICT sector, organized Electronics Manufacturing Summit 2018 in New Delhi. It has been a constant effort by the Government and industry to attract manufacturing to India and increase the value addition, this event provided a platform to elaborate to the manufacturing leaders on the proactive policies designed to attract more investments under “Make in India”.

The Summit brought together the global decision-makers in manufacturing, senior representatives from Central & State Governments and local ecosystem players from ICT supply chain to share their experiences that will help in developing the manufacturing ecosystem in India. The Summit witnessed 250+ delegates from 25 large corporations and 100+ suppliers from electronics component industry.

The event also saw the launch of “Electronics Supplier Portal” by Guests of Honour Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog and Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY. The portal is focused to work as a bridge between governments, businesses and other stakeholders, acting as an ecosystem builder linking governments, manufacturer and local suppliers in niche electronics industry verticals.

Welcoming the delegates Shri Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT and Director & Board Member, Synegra EMS Ltd, said, “We have achieved a few initial successes, however, there are miles to go in terms of analysing and fixing the key fundamental factors, which will help increase the value addition (Value addition is a factor of component ecosystem and it is currently not more than 5-7%) and I hope the Government will address this through its New National Electronic, Telecom and Industrial policies”.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, while addressing the delegates said, “I thank MAIT for bringing together key associations, global MNCs and Govt agencies for the global Summit and congratulate MAIT on the launch of Demand Supply Portal of electronics in India which will create a seamless connection between buyer and supplier. He further said that “we are on the cusp of major change and there is incredible focus on India. Since electronics is heart of all disruptive technologies, there is need to create an innovative ecosystem for manufacturing to succeed.”

Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY congratulated MAIT for bringing all stakeholders together. He further said: “India need to work hard to get back its share of manufacturing and with capabilities in design and R&D growing, the demand will fuel the growth of Make in India. Under the MSIP’s program, we have supported more than 100 SMT lines which will help move further towards sub-assembly from assembly. We have enormous demand, capability in design and embedded system, which will help in forming further momentum in manufacturing. The Summit will definitely help us come up with new recommendations for National Policy on Electronics.”

Shri N. Sivasailam, Special Secretary, Department of Telecommunication in his special address said: “It is important to develop broad range of policies to promote manufacturing in the country. The policies formed give us an impression that we are all set to enter manufacturing in a manner by which we make it relevant to the world. It will be great to see the global companies making in India for the world as we have standards that are at par with world’s manufacturing standards.”