Manisha Sood Quits Fitbit, Joins Apple

Manisha Sood, Country General Manager in FITBIT, US-based wearable device company, has left the company to join Apple. Though no formal announcement has been made in this regard, we have received this information from a reliable source in the industry.

Prior to Fitbit, Manisha was responsible for leading the sales and marketing function of the small & medium business within India in Microsoft. She was associated with Microsoft from 2013 and served the company for over two years. Prior to that, she had served the storage company SanDisk as a Country Manager – India and SAARC. Manisha held that position in SanDisk for seven years. She was also associated with Kodak as a Country Manager – Digital & Applied Imaging.

Manisha holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from University of Mumbai. Sood also completed her post-graduation in computer science from there. She started her career in 1990 as a management trainee at DCM Data Products, an IT company. She is an industry veteran and has received many honors and awards during her career.