Microsoft advances efforts to transform learning in Indian schools for a digital future

Microsoft India has rolled out #TeachYourChildren powered by MASP Suite (Microsoft Aspire School Program Suite). This value-based offering aims to equip schools with an integrated set of technology and innovative learning solutions, modernize their campuses, drive transformation for enhanced learning experiences and prepare future-ready students.

A recent survey by the company, Digital Transformation in Education, revealed that problem solving, collaboration and digital literacy are among the top skills required by students to adapt to future workplaces. It also indicated that the biggest factor needed to successfully transform teaching and learning experiences was educator skill sets – in particular, being trained to optimize technology in the classroom. Only 31% of educators in the K12 schools surveyed in India believe they have the knowledge to make the most of the available technology, and require tools to drive personalized teaching, manage online classrooms, content and assignments and collaboration among students on projects.

Speaking about the program, Amit Kumar, General Manager – Small and Midmarket Solutions & Partners, Microsoft India, said, “In today’s digital era, educational institutes must embrace technology to redefine teaching and learning experiences for teachers and students, and make them future-ready. To address this, Microsoft has developed MASP Suite to ensure that educators and students have the tools, resources and expertise to maximize technology’s potential to improve their learning outcomes and success for the future. We are confident that schools across India will be able to empower both teachers and students, and reap tremendous benefits with the adoption of MASP.”