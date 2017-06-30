Microsoft announces general availability of Microsoft Stream

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Microsoft Stream, an intelligent enterprise video service for commercial customers to easily and securely upload, share, manage and view videos in a single experience. It offers intelligent features including speech-to-text transcription, facial detection, intelligent search and more. Its integration across Office 365, IT management and security capabilities enable IT to cater Stream to their organization’s needs.

Now users can will be able to experience their workplace that delivers the polish and familiarity of a consumer video service.

Microsoft Stream uses built-in, industry-leading encryption and authenticated access to ensure videos are shared securely. Features that use existing organizational identity through Azure Active Directory and Office 365 Groups make security management simple. Additionally, administrators can add custom guidelines or optionally require employees to accept terms before they can begin to upload videos.