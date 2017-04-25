Microsoft integrates Dynamics 365 with LinkedIn

Microsoft has unveiled new business solutions and capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365, including new integrations with LinkedIn, to fuel the digital transformation of businesses. As the rate of disruption increases, customers are striving towards enhancing the business processes and systems used to run operations, connect with customers, manage teams and eventually, drive better business outcomes. The LinkedIn Integration aims at improving the efficiency of the sales team as well as provide a modern talent solution to the HR arm of businesses.

Dynamics 365 for Sales is already helping salespeople with improved experiences. This new integration of Dynamics 365 with LinkedIn will further enable salespeople to deliver better outcomes using insights from LinkedIn Sales Navigator and LinkedIn’s 500 million professionals. Sales Navigator with Dynamics 365 will boost the effectiveness of salespeople by tapping into their professional networks and relationships, giving them the ability to improve their pipeline by leveraging signals across email, CRM and LinkedIn to get contextual recommendations for the next best action within Dynamics 365 for Sales. Engaging buyers with tailored content throughout the account lifecycle, and getting account and lead updates. Building strong relationships with existing contacts through access to LinkedIn profile details.