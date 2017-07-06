MSI Announces X299 GAMING & PRO Series motherboards

MSI is proud to announce the on-shelf availability of its complete line-up of high-end X299 GAMING & PRO Series motherboards, which support the latest Intel Core X-series Processor Family. With the inclusion of the most popular models from MSI’s Enthusiast, Performance and Arsenal GAMING Series there is a gaming motherboard available for any type of gamer, PC enthusiast, or case modder.

Also, for content creators and professionals there are great, feature packed options ready to assist them with the availability of the MSI X299 SLI PLUS and X299 RAIDER motherboards. All MSI X299 motherboards are in stores now and available through etailers worldwide

To provide the highest standard of performance for consumers, MSI X299 motherboards are equipped with unique features such as M.2 Shield FROZR, Turbo Socket and DDR4 Boost. Worth noting, is the recent breaking of the DDR4 memory World Record using the MSI X299 GAMING PRO CARBON AC motherboard, to reach an astounding DDR4-5500. After breaking this World Record, MSI engineers ensured that each MSI X299 motherboard is capable of running at least DDR4-5000 and some even more as the record shows. For CPU overclocking MSI X299 motherboards feature the most powerful PWM design with more power phases, best for extreme overclockers.