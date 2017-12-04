MSI Announces Xmas Bundle Gift Promotion for GV62 Series

MSI is all set to unveil its signature offerings – GV62VR 7RF (GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB GDDR5);GV62 7RE (GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 4GB GDDR5) and GV62 7RD (GeForce GTX 1050, 4GB GDDR5) gaming machines along with MSI Xmas Bundle Gift Promotion this Christmas season.

MSI Xmas Bundle Gift Promotion for India 2017, the gifts will range from Gaming Mousepads to Headsets to Laptop Bags on its series of heavy duty gaming laptop which furnish an immersive experience to gaming enthusiasts and cater to their end to end gaming needs. Please refer to the link: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2017xmas and attached list of devices on which the assured gifts offer stands valid.

The new arrival GV62 series laptops are available at an attractive price tag of INR 119,990 for GV62VR 7RF; INR 104,990 for GV62 7RE and INR 79,990 for GV62 7RD model which is significantly lower than similar offerings by other competitors in the India market.