MSI Introducing GT75VR Titan, GE63VR/73VR Raider, and GS63VR/73VR Stealth Pro!

Gamers’ top choice and the leading gaming brand MSI, will be offering three weapons of choice for gamers. GT75VR and GE63VR/73VR Raider will be packing some serious tech-leading upgrades; and while the GS63VR/73VR were already industry’s finest, they have also been given an upgrade that will leave the GS uncontested. The Next Gaming Dimention from now!

Upon first glance, the exterior retains its aggressive muscle tone and futuristic vibe, added with the signature red-trimmed ventilations in the rear. It isn’t until you open the top to unveil the first of its kind, this is truly a revolutionary keyboard that took countless research and development and resources to develop and implement into a smaller gaming laptop compared to the GT83VR. And to add icing on the cake, the arrow-shaped palm rest is just slightly elevated for a newfound comfort.

MSI latest unique design of Rapid Mechanical Keyboard is a kind of evolution of the GT keyboards, surreal tactile feedback, and radiant RGB backlit under every key that creates infinite illumination possibilities.

Besides having a greater visual, the typing and force feedback are the signature traits of a “Mechanical Keyboard”; MSI implement special design in cooperation with Steelseries and keyboard maker, created a Rapid trigger switch with stronger feedback, higher durability, and solid platform for this new design of MSI top level notebooks.