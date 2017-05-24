MSI Wins COMPUTEX Best Choice Award 2017 for a Record-Breaking 5 Products

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2017, the world’s 2nd largest B2B PC exhibition, will start from May 30th to June 3rd. Today, the COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards winner announcement was made. The MSI GT83VR TITAN SLI gaming laptop proudly shines out from over 300 competitions and wins the Golden Award in the Gaming & Entertainment Category, as well as the MSI VR ONE gaming backpack receives the Best Design Award, the MSI Vortex G25VR gaming desktop receives the Category Award, the MSI X1000 Network Security Gateway receives the Category Award, and the MSI Telematics Solution for Commercial Vehicles receives the Jury’s Special Award. A total of 5 pieces of winning product, again proving MSI’s world leading position in the field of Gaming and eSports. “This year MSI breaks the historical record to wins 5 Best Choice Awards at COMPUTEX! This is truly a great honor and encouragement for MSI. MSI sincerely thanks to the recognitions from the juries. MSI will remain stand on the same principle of breakthrough in design as we always do, to bring the best gaming products to all global gamers, leading them to the next gaming dimension.” says Eric Kuo, MSI Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.

Supporting GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070 SLI dual graphics, GT83VR TITAN SLI is ready to be the top power system for all VR gears in the market. The GT83VR TITAN SLI has an enhanced Cherry MX Silver mechanical keyboard with Per-Key RGB backlighting and SteelSeries Engine 3 for Macro Keys setup. Incorporated ESS Sabre Hi-Fi DAC, Dynaudio speakers and Nahimic 2+ software, the GT83VR TITAN SLI provides a fully immersive sound experience. MSI does not merely focus on gaming but also VR. The world’s first Nahimic VR with 7.1 sound is now provided exclusively to some MSI gaming laptops, driving the audio more advanced to VR. The powerhouse fulfills the highest 4K gaming demands with VR Ready, making it the king of the latest generation of SLI platform design.