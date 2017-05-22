MSI’s new NVIDIA based GT 1030 series is available now

MSI’s new NVIDIA based GT 1030 series is available for everyone desiring an entry into the world of 4K resolution gaming and next-level audio. Equipped with a large 10cm FAN the new AERO ITX 2G OC graphics card remains cool while allowing 2 displays to be connected to the card and be used simultaneously. The small form factor design of the AERO ITX 2G OC offers excellent flexibility for anyone looking for more versatility, whether it’s the need for extra horsepower for 3D graphics or the demand for higher resolution output.

MSI also reveals NVIDIA based GT 1030 low profile models to fulfill users demand for optimal use in a small chassis. With a small but sturdy FAN design and all solid capacitors, the new GT 1030 2G LP graphics card keeps any system suitable for long-term use. Plus, because of their ingenious design, even though while being low profile, the GT1030 2GH LP series possesses a large heatsink to offer a noise free experience for those looking for an absolutely quiet working environment. This makes the new MSI GT 1030 series the perfect candidate for any PC.

The MSI GT 1030 series are also supported by MSI Afterburner, unlocking more options to fine tune the performance, cooling and noise levels. Simply use the Afterburner software in Windows or the Afterburner APP on an Android / iOS handheld device to monitor and overclock the GT1030 graphics card. Other Afterburner features include basic configuration settings, Predator audio-video capture, and Kombustor burn-in testing to help enthusiasts optimize their graphics performance.