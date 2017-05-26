NEC Technologies India APPRAISED at Maturity Level 3 P-CMM

NEC Technologies India has been appraised and rated at maturity level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s People Capability Maturity Model (P-CMM)The Maturity Level 3 of the People CMM® (P-CMM®) indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

“With this appraisal our people process will become more competitive through optimization and quality. It will also help us in expanding our business globally and matching the quality expectations & Global Standards. I am extremely happy about this achievement” said Anil Gupta, CEO & MD of NEC Technologies India.