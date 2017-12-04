Ness Appoints New President and Global Chief Delivery Officer

Ness Digital Engineering has appointed technology veteran Vinay Rajadhyaksha to President and Global Chief Delivery Officer. With more than 30 years of global IT experience, Rajadhyaksha will help the company execute its growth plans by further scaling Ness’ delivery capabilities across its globally-distributed, Agile teams.

“Vinay brings rich experience in managing practice-based delivery teams in a high-growth, global model,” said Paul Lombardo, Ness Digital Engineering CEO. “He’s the perfect fit for our organization as we look to deepen our investments in expertise, intellectual property development and partnerships in areas that our customers find valuable.”

Rajadhyaksha previously served as Head of Global People Supply Chain and Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) at L&T InfoTech. He also held CDO positions at Mastek and Mphasis. Rajadhyaksha will work out of Ness’ offices in Mumbai, India, where he resides with his family.

“I’m excited to help Ness expand its delivery structure to further support and enrich the digital transformation journey for its customers,” said Rajadhyaksha. “And I look forward to working with the team to extend our digital engineering capabilities in both existing and new practice areas, supported by our culture where engineers have tremendous opportunity for growth and the freedom to innovate.”