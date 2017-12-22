Ness Appoints Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

Ness Digital Engineering has appointed David Mahoney to Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Mahoney, an experienced growth strategist, will support the company’s commitment to providing clients with the advanced, forward-thinking expertise they need to evolve digital platforms that drive revenue and operational efficiency.

“As our clients’ business partner, we are focused on being at the forefront of innovation and expanding our expertise to help our clients build competitive advantage using technology,” said Paul Lombardo, Ness Digital Engineering CEO. “David has deep experience in helping companies leverage M&A to drive organic growth via added capabilities, intellectual property, and scale, which in turn, enables us to extend the value we provide to our customers and increase company and shareholder value.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the Ness executive team to identify capabilities that complement our practices to accelerate growth,” said Mahoney. “Ness has a proven proficiency in delivering holistic, mission-critical solutions that integrate customer experience design, platform engineering, and big data analytics. I look forward to helping the company add to the portfolio of expertise it can offer customers.”

Mahoney will be based out of Ness’ headquarters in Teaneck, NJ, and he will report directly to Lombardo.