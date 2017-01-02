NetRack Unveils Roadmap for 2017, Remains Upbeat on New Government Initiatives

NETRACK unveiled its roadmap for 2017. NetRack aims to cater to the BFSI, IT & ITES, Telecom, Energy and Government sectors. Despite the ongoing economic changes, the company is confident about retaining its growth momentum in the coming year as well.

An increasing focus on digitization will push service providers to expand their IT infrastructure and that should create more business opportunities for companies like ours. Therefore there is no reason why we should be worried about the impact of initiatives like demonetization or digitization,” said Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director Sales & Support at NetRack.

“We are thankful to all our customers and business associates for the trust they have shown in NetRack through the year. We hope to perform even better in the coming months. ” he added.

NetRack believes that the year has been one of its “most productive” as it showcased new products based on latest innovations and best-in-class technologies. The company launched a series of products like NRSs Series- Ultra Rigid Racks designed for seismic zones, AcoustiRack-ACTIVE , iRack and iRack Blocks, Panel AC & Out Door Cabinets

Apart from this NetRack showcased its wide range of products at some of industry’s biggest events like BICSI India & Dubai, Datacenter Dynamics and GITEX Dubai.

According to Gartner, the Indian data center infrastructure market is expected to cross $2 billion by the end of the year. To add to it, the government’s recent push towards a digitally-enabled economy is likely to fuel expansion in sectors like BFSI, IT / ITES, Labs & Telcom. NetRack already has a strong hold on these sectors and hopes to leverage on the increase in demand led by digitization. Besides, it will continue to expand in Middle East, Europe and African regions, giving a tough competition to the existing players in each region.

“We are looking at tapping the upcoming opportunities in Indian as well as in international markets. Our past success has been encouraging and we have strong faith in our partners who have been the backbone of our success. We are constantly looking to diversify our services and product portfolio,” he said.

Net Rack’s most of the products are comprised with UL Certification. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified and also received the ISO 14001:2004 Environmental Management Systems certification and OHSAS 18001:2007 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.