New HPE Presales Program to Sharpen Partners’ Competitive Edge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced HPE Tech Pro Academy, a unique partner presales community in Asia Pacific and Japan that will offer new, ongoing engagement and training opportunities to help partners grow revenues by improving their ability to deliver innovative digital transformation solutions for customers.

Channel partners operate in an environment where marketplaces and technologies are evolving more rapidly than ever before. Increasingly, their customers view technology as a strategic growth driver. To help their customers maintain a competitive edge, it’s critical that channel partners are knowledgeable about the latest technologies – from the benefits they provide to the specifics around how best to integrate them into existing IT infrastructures.

Within these partner organizations, the presales teams that map out proposed systems for customers are under a great deal of pressure to maintain expertise in integrating established and new technologies into efficient solutions that will deliver results both immediately, and into the future. By providing region-specific curricula and easy access to HPE technical expertise, HPE Tech Pro Academy helps them do exactly that.

“HPE Tech Pro Academy puts the spotlight on the presales community, giving them a level of emphasis that few vendors have done so far,” said Sharon Hiu, Research Analyst, Canalys. “By creating a single-point access for presales information, and encouraging engagement with gamification elements and rewards, this program can truly be a differentiator.”

HPE Tech Pro Academy was previewed at the HPE Technology and Solutions Summit in Bangkok, which was attended by more than 400 leading Asia Pacific and Japan channel presales professionals. Program highlights for the rest of the year include a series of product demos, proof-of-concepts, technical showcases, as well as ongoing Partner Ready certification programs.

“HPE Tech Pro Academy is an excellent way of bringing people together. Through this program, anyone anywhere can come up with an issue, and the community will help them,” said Binu Varghese, Services Head, Shro Systems. “In our organization, we have customers from all over the world. Geographically, it can be difficult to support them. With HPE Tech Pro Academy’s extensions to worldwide teams and support, it will enable us to provide quicker support to our customers. This is a great initiative.”