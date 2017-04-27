New Kodak Alaris IN2 Ecosystem Helps Customers Take Complexity Out of Information Capture

Kodak Alaris is taking the complexity out of information capture with the launch of its Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, a powerful combination of best-in-class scanners, software, services and partnerships designed to transform data chaos into critical information to drive efficiency.

The Alaris IN2 Ecosystem helps organizations extract information from documents to increase productivity, enhance customer experiences and ultimately drive revenue growth. Today, businesses and governments are overwhelmed with the exponential growth of data. According to Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Iron Mountain, 43 percent of companies obtain little tangible benefit from their information, while 23 percent derive no benefit whatsoever The inability to efficiently capture information from paper-based documents and integrate with digital workflows leads to complexity and lost opportunity across organizations.

“Within this challenge lies a massive opportunity to drive growth and efficiency,” said Rick Costanzo, President and General Manager, Kodak Alaris Information Management. “Companies that master digital transformation are far better positioned to differentiate themselves from competitors and win in the marketplace.”

The question for most organizations is not whether to embrace digital transformation, but where to begin. “By combining our award-winning scanner portfolio, software and services, the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem makes it simple for organizations to begin extracting information from documents and integrating it into business processes,” said Costanzo.