‘Nihilent Technologies’ urged business leaders to make customers life better through ‘Design thinking’ at ‘TiECON, Pune 2017’

LC Singh, Founder, Vice Chairman and CEO of Nihilent Technologies, a Pune-based global consulting and solutions Integration Company, addressed a large gathering of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors and mentors on ‘How design thinking makes use of a collaborative approach in solving complex problems; and how ‘empathy’ lies at the core of the design thinking approach’ at the flagship event of ‘TiECON, Pune 2017’, which took place recently at The Westin, Koregaon Park, Pune.

Design thinking is based on a structured framework which includes five stages: Empathise, Define, Ideate, Prototype and Test. This framework aims in contributing to growth and thereby adding value to customers’ businesses. Customer needs are more dynamic and global in nature, notwithstanding the constant deluge of information it seeks at a click of a button. Every industry is preparing itself to continuously respond to these changing customer demands. Given this, “Organizations need to continuously understand customer expectations and analyze patterns in customer behavior. Companies that adapt to these changes by bringing forth products and services that cater to customer demand will lead the market.”

Addressing the large gathering of audience, Mr. Singh further elaborated, “Business leaders need to first empathize with customers and bring them together during the design phase, gain insights on its customers through series of prototypes to learn, test and refine concepts, Design thinking is helping minimize the risk or failure of potential innovation. Our rich experience at Nihilent has assisted various companies across multiple domains thereby making their customers’ life easy.”

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is the world’s largest organization promoting entrepreneurship. The event had many well-known speakers, who were the part of the panel which included Nana Patekar (Indian Film actor, philanthropist social cause evangelist), Jaydeep Barman (Co-Founder, Faasos), Sharmila Bhide (Co-founder, CalSoft and Founder, HausKhaas) amongst others.