Nikon Announces Through Her Lens: A Women Photography Contest & Campaign

Nikon India` announced the “Through Her Lens” contest & campaign for all the passionate women photographers. The contest is based on four themes, Powerful, Fearless, Innocence and Ambition, where each theme is an embodiment of every woman’s strength and individualism.

Guiding the enthusiasts is a team of renowned female mentors who have made a mark in the field of photography, with each of them being the perfect ambassador for their theme:

The campaign comprises of photo-seminars and photo-contests, a platform that will not only showcase some of the finest works from women but will also convey stories of changing dynamics of the world and diverse perspectives, with distinct photographs captured by shutterbugs. One workshop each is planned in Bengaluru mentored by Ms. Rathika Ramasamy, Mumbai mentored by Ms. Ankita Asthana, Kolkata mentored by Ms. Richa Maheshwari and Delhi mentored by Ms. Saumya Khandelwal respectively. At the event, the mentors will be highlighting Project conceptualization, Field preparation and ground work, Post processing and commercial aspects of photography.

To commemorate the campaign, Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Nikon’s campaign on ‘Through Her Lens’ is an exceptional platform for all the women photographers. Photography has garnered increased interest among women both as an art as well as a professional skill. We have seen how women photographers are bringing about a transformative change to the imaging landscape here and making a mark in the industry. We see this contest as a platform to further enhance the community’s interest and share exceptional pieces of artwork to continue inspiring the rest of the world.”

Sajjan Kumar, Senior Vice President, Corporate Sales and Strategy, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said “As we continue to receive an encouraging response for this campaign, we decided to take a step ahead and showcase the brilliant artwork by women photographers. The mentors for this campaign are a mix of the successful and self-made photography leaders who have carved a name for themselves through their talent. By showcasing their talent, commitment and passion, they have established themselves as professionals who photographers look up to. This campaign will serve as the right platform for these committed photographers to share their knowledge and experience with those who are keen to learn.”