Nikon D500 Wins the Camera GP 2017 Editors Award

Nikon India, 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, leaders in imaging technology, which recently completed a milestone of 10 years’ presence in India are proud to announce that the Nikon D500 has recently won the third award from the imaging community and industry with the Camera GP (Grand Prix) 2017 Editors Award, as announced by Nikon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

The Camera GP is an award that focuses primarily on cameras and lenses. It is sponsored by the Camera Journal Press Club (C.J.P.C. / Japan), which was established in September 1963 and is made up of representatives from 10 print and online camera and photography magazines (as of April 2017). The winners of the Editors Award, of which the D500 is this year’s recipient, are selected from all cameras and imaging devices released between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, with the exception of those selected as Camera and Lens of the Year, for its popularity, the buzz it has created, and the innovation it shows, with judging by C.J.P.C. members.

“Adding to the list of accolades the Nikon D500 has already received, we are thrilled to be felicitated by the esteemed Camera GP 2017 Editors award. This recognition testifies the advanced skill and vision of Nikon to continue to bring innovative products and cutting-edge technology in the camera industry,” said Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

“At Nikon, we have continuously transformed and excelled across our offerings showcasing our prowess in camera innovation. This award is truly symbolic of our efforts and showcases the years of expertise Nikon has in meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said Sajjan Kumar, Senior Vice President, Corporate Sales and Strategy, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.