Nikon India Announces Establishment of Instruments Business Technical Centre in Bengaluru

Nikon India is pleased to announce the inauguration of its Instruments Business Technical Centre in Bengaluru. The new facility was inaugurated by Kazuo Ninomiya – Managing Director, Nikon India, Nakajima Masao – Sr. Vice President, Industrial Metrology Business Unit , Hiroshi Ohseki – Director, Instruments Division, Nikon Singapore Pte. Ltd., Akira Muramoto – Vice President, Instruments Business Unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director – Nikon India said, “We take immense pleasure in inaugurating our new Instruments Business Technical Centre in the city of Bengaluru. We take this moment of reckoning to thank and express our gratitude to staff and partners who have contributed and supported us in this remarkable journey”.

“What we witness here today is a small step to ensure Nikon’s commitment to Indian customers and market. We encourage our partners to consider this facility as a stepping stone to arrive at the next level. The growth story does not stop here, there is more to come as we go along.” added Akira Muramoto – Vice President, Nikon India.

Masao Nakajima Sr. Vice President, Industrial Metrology Business Unit said, “It’s our endeavor to cater to the discerning needs of our customers and as a step towards achieving this goal; we have invested in Instruments Business Technical Centre in Bengaluru. Our growth depends on the solutions we provide to our customers and for sustainable growth of our business we are not leaving any stone unturned to achieve this goal.

100 years for Nikon family is not just a number to us, it has been a journey where we have made sincere effort to understand the market needs, develop product & solutions to cater to our valued customers and maintain their trust in our business”, added Masao Nakajima Sr. Vice President, Industrial Metrology Business Unit.