Nikon is back with third season of ‘Shorts on Nikon’

Nikon India, 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, leaders in imaging technology presents the third season of Shorts on Nikon, Nikon’s annual short filmmaking contest. This contest celebrates the beauty of extraordinary tales in everyday stories and provides a national platform to promote the underlying storytelling talent of our country. With more than 500 entries received over the past two seasons, the contest brings to light the existing potential in the country.

The criterion for the competition is that the short film should be shot on a Nikon D-SLR camera and should be under 10 minutes. The contest winner will be awarded a Nikon D7500 and the runner-up will win Nikon D5600. The contest is open to people above 18 years of age, all over India. The last date for submissions is 5th March 2018.

Talking about the contest, Sajjan Kumar- Sr. Vice President, Corporate Sales & Strategy, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is the third edition of ‘Shorts on Nikon’ contest and we are really excited to bring it back this year. This contest illustrates our commitment towards encouraging young and upcoming talent producing spellbinding short films. Armed with powerful Nikon products that provide innovative technology, we are sure that this contest will help provide these bright mind the ladder to fame and recognition in the industry.”

The official contest website also features tutorials on filmmaking for those who would like to learn more about the techniques of filmmaking. It also includes the winning short films of previous seasons of the contest.