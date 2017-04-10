Nikon KeyMission Series receives the Prestigious Red Dot Award 2017

Nikon India announced that the Nikon KeyMission series were recognised with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017. The KeyMission 360 received the ‘Best of the Best’ in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017.

“It brings us immense pleasure to be rewarded the prestigious Red Dot Award. These awards bear testaments to Nikon’s outstanding product quality and well-crafted design. Winning these awards is a reputable endorsement of our customers’ support and motivates us to continuously reinvent our offerings to varied requirements of photographers,” said Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

“We at Nikon always set new benchmarks in the camera industry, and Nikon KeyMission Series serves as the ideal example. The felicitation of our products at the Red Dot Design Award 2017 instils confidence in our product innovation. We will continue to strive for better product designs that fulfil consumer-focused renovation.” added, Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

The KeyMission 80, alongside the Monarch HG and Prostaff 3S binoculars, COOLSHOT 80i VR/COOLSHOT 80 VR laser rangefinders, and the Nivo-i digital imaging solution, were also among the recognised recipients for the product design award.

The established and reputable Red Dot Design Award is sponsored by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen. It has been more than 60 years ago that a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. Since then, an expert team has been awarding the seal of quality for good design and innovation to the outstanding designs of the year. Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 has received more than 5,500 entries from 54 countries in this year. This year’s winning products will be showcased at a special exhibition to be held from July 4 to August 6, 2017 at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen Germany.