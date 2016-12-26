Norton Mobile Security for Android Boosts Security and Privacy Protections

Norton by Symantec announced the latest version of Norton Mobile Security for Android, its flagship mobile solution. The robust App Adviser feature, which deploys proactive protections against malicious apps and other sophisticated threats on Android devices has been redesigned for ease of use. The update also includes a Report Card feature and integration with Norton Safe Search and Web Protection.

“We are seeing a significant uptick in customers installing Norton mobile solutions and believe it is due to people seeking ways to protect their devices, which are loaded with sensitive and personal information,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Norton by Symantec. “With every update to Norton Mobile Security, we aim to enhance security capabilities and increase proactive protections to fend off today’s privacy risks and security threats.”

Mobile apps can access and control an ever-increasing amount of personal data and content stored on mobile phones, including photos and videos, health records and financial information. Today, hackers are enhancing their skills and hiding malware inside applications to steal personal information and profit. In fact, since January 2016, Norton by Symantec has identified 6,464,472 new pieces of malware apps and 5,741,834 new pieces of greyware – apps with potential privacy issues or intrusive behaviors.

The Report Card feature gives Norton Mobile Security for Android users a 360-degree view of their mobile device’s security and privacy status, helping them take control of and overcome potential mobile threats and privacy risks. Within this feature, subscribers can take advantage of the enhanced Privacy Report and see where mobile apps are sending their photos and other personal information. It also offers an easy-to-understand list of potential privacy vulnerabilities, like past unsecure Wi-Fi connections, so users can understand what data might be at risk and course correct.

The solution’s integration with Norton Safe Search and Web Protection protects users from visiting malware-infected sites and blocks phishing websites helping to protect devices from sites that can install ransomware, Trojans and other threats. It also protects users by displaying a website’s safety and shopping ratings before a user visits the site. In the event a device is lost or stolen, Norton Mobile Security for Android also includes anti-theft capabilities and contacts backup to help users find their device and restore lost information.