NSDL e-Governance’s GST Platform Commences Operations

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd. (NSDL e-Gov) commences operations for NSDLgst its GST platform for providing ASP and GSP services. This is a comprehensive and secure platform, which enables traders, dealers, businesses, chartered accountants (CAs) and tax consultants to upload invoices, file returns and upload information in the prescribed format. The platform is built using latest technology, combined with simplicity and innovation.

This user-friendly platform can help large and medium businesses easily integrate their ERP and accounting solutions vide variety of interfaces. Moreover, the cloud based platform supports small businesses as it does not require installation of a separate IT infrastructure at the dealers end. Additionally, the platform has zero start-up time and will support an e-Sign facility, which is part of the base level service offerings. NSDLgst is one of the few platforms in the industry that offer the best security infrastructure and complete business continuity practices.

Speaking on this occasion, Gagan Rai, Managing Director and CEO, said, “We are excited to be a part of India’s biggest indirect tax reform. Over the past few months, we have been working closely with GSTN to update the features of the platform as per latest rules and requirements. Standing by our commitment to help businesses become GST compliant, we aim to ensure that our clients’ journey is easy, quick and hassle-free.”

Since its launch in June, NSDLgst has witnessed tremendous success and more than 400 ASPs and their respective clients have already enrolled onto the platform. Dealers have already started uploading sales invoices into the system. Additionally, the company has also provided a special module for CAs and tax consultants to file GST returns for their clients.

NSDL e-Gov is one of the few companies in India who is well equipped to take GST forward. The company offers GSP and ASP services and has a wide network of facilitation centres for filing GST returns. Additionally, NSDL e-Gov also leverages the knowledge acquired from the GST Pilot Project, which was executed by the company from 2011 to 2014 for the Government of India. This included setting up and managing the GST Pilot system and an in-depth research across the country to assess, analyse and evaluate the state of automation in various tax administration departments of States and UTs with a view to understand their specific requirements with respect to the common portal.