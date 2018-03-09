On International Women’s Day HP Invites Girls to Reinvent Their Stories

At a moment when the world is acknowledging the power of women’s voices, HP is inviting girls to reinvent their stories and reach for their dreams. In celebration of International Women’s Day, HP is releasing “Paro,” a short film shot in Kolkata, India that follows a girl’s journey as she discovers her passion for storytelling. Alongside the film, HP is introducing a range of social impact programs, rooted in the belief that technology can be a democratizing force in telling and sharing stories that matter.

“At HP we are celebrating the women who drive us forward and empowering the next generation of female leaders,” said Dion Weisler, President and CEO, HP Inc. “Together we must take action and propel the industry forward through diversity and inclusion. This is more than a week to celebrate women, it’s an ongoing movement.”

The greatest stories are an expression of our collective dreams. They unite, uplift and connect us. “Paro” is one of those stories. In it, a young girl experiences the triumph of sharing her story with others through an untraditional and unexpected path. Produced by HP Studios, the film was created to inspire schoolchildren to celebrate their differences and show how technology can reinvent and make life better.

“Paro was created to spark discussion about dreaming big and chasing your passions, no matter your background or where you are in the world,” said Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, HP Inc. “We believe powerful stories – told vividly and authentically – can change minds and spark action. International Women’s Day is a perfect reminder to always inspire action and stories are a perfect vehicle to touch hearts.”

To encourage the creation of more stories like “Paro,” HP is partnering with Girl Rising on a seven-month story-driven challenge designed to elevate voices of people around the world advocating for equality. The challenge will run from April through June 2018, with winners announced on International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Winners will receive micro-grants, HP products and services and access to mentors to help them on their journey.

The essence of the challenge is to share a personal story using technology – whether that is a pen and paper, a photograph, a video or audio recording. “Everything starts with a story and these community-driven projects serve as a catalyst for impact and long-term social change,” said Christina Lowery, CEO of Girl Rising. “Our partnership with HP will help us elevate more voices and advance equality throughout the world. We look forward to uncovering powerful stories and meeting the inspiration behind them.”