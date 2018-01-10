Optoma India Doubles its Business in 2017

The year 2017 has been a successful and a fruitful year for Optoma India. According to the PMA research data, after re-entering the retail channel of India in June 2017 Optoma India successfully doubled its business as compared to that of the previous year 2016.

The home-entertainment projection and Pro-AV application market of India played a critical role for Optoma in the Asia Pacific region. In 2017, Optoma India brought the high-quality full HD pictures to the Indian home entertainment market. It launched its first home cinema 4K projectors, UHD60 and UHD65 at Infocomm India Exhibition 2017, which have been widely recognized by both consumers and AV partners.

In addition to enhancing the sales strength in home vertical, Optoma India also cooperated with system integrator partners to advance its comprehensive Pro-AV solutions into education and government segments.

“The main objective of Optoma India in 2017 was to expand into the home entertainment market and professional installation projection market (Pro-AV application) of India”, said Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC. “Thanks for the great support provided by our ESP, corporate and AV partners, Optoma India successfully doubled its projector sales in 2017. To outgrow the competition in 2018, we are planning to have more channel partner meets, and to invest more in road shows and marketing events.”