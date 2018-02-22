Optoma Introduces New HD27e Home Entertainment Projector

Optoma HD27e is introduced today with 1080p resolution, 3,400 lumens, and 25,000:1 contrast ratio. It boasts Amazing Color technology and conforms to Rec.709, taking color accuracy a step further with true-to-life color reproduction.

Convenient and easy to set up, Optoma HD27e is perfect for connecting a laptop, PC, Blu-ray player, media streamer or games console. It can even turn into a smart projector by connecting an HDMI dongle like the Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV to play games, stream videos, and share photos on the big screen. Featured with low input latency, Optoma HD27e provides gamers a smooth, responsive gaming experience.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said: “The new HD27e is an all-round home entertainment projector, combining high brightness with exceptional color accuracy to produce true-to-life visuals on a huge screen. The small and lightweight chassis, simple set-up and integrated speakers make this an extremely convenient choice”.