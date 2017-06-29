Optoma Launches HD27 Home Entertainment Projector in India

TV fans, gamers and those that love to watch movies and films can now enjoy a super-sized cinema quality picture in their own home with the new Optoma HD27 projector.

Created for Full HD 1080p home entertainment, this new portable projector takes color accuracy a step further with support for industry standard Rec. 709 for high-definition color reproduction.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said: “The new HD27 is an all-round home entertainment projector, combining high ANSI brightness with exceptional color accuracy to produce true-to-life visuals on a huge screen. The small and lightweight chassis, simple set up and integrated speakers make this an extremely convenient choice, while remaining affordable over comparable products in its price ranges”.

Weighing less than 2.5Kg, you can take the HD27 round to a friend’s house with the optional carry bag for a sports event, movie night or games marathon for the best big screen experience anywhere with a flat surface.