Optoma Lights Up CES with First Alexa-Enabled Home Theater Projector

Optoma took CES 2018 by storm with the introduction of the world first Alexa-enabled home theater projector, UHD51A. This innovative home theater projector is widely recognized, and chosen as the Best of CES 2018 by Engadget, GottaBeMobile, Trusted Reviews, and Slash Gear.

The 4K UHD voice-enabled home theater projector, Optoma UHD51A, simplifies the experience for consumers and delivers an inch-for-inch entertainment experience that TVs simply cannot match. It integrates with Amazon Alexa Smart Home and Custom Skills to enable projection to fluidly align with speakers, screen, lighting and more in any smart home setting. With 2,400 lumens, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, an RGBRGB color wheel, and HDR10 with 100% coverage of Rec.709 color gamut, the Optoma UHD51A packs a visual punch, with its clarity, brightness, and eye-popping color. It also features a built-in media player, along with a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, to ensure compatibility with the latest 4K UHD video playback devices and game consoles with HDR at 60 Hz refresh rates for unmatched image smoothness.