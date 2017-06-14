Optoma Projectors Enter The Home Entertainment Market Of India

Optoma launches into the retail channels of India a complete range of home entertainment projector models. Optoma brings high-quality full HD pictures to the home entertainment market of India.

“The projector market in India is growing rapidly because of its changing life style and upsurging demand for the high-end goods”, said Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC. “Optoma recognizes the growing desire for strong full HD pictures in its home entertainment market, and intends to meet that need with high quality and affordable 1080p DLP projectors with technological advances that far outweigh LCD technology.”

Optoma’s full range of home entertainment models, including HD27, HD142X, GT1080, HD50, and LCT100, are now available in the retail channels of India. Redington, as one of the largest supply chain solution providers worldwide, is Optoma’s main channel partner in India. Optoma’s service support center will be set up by F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited.