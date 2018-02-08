Optoma to Unveil New Visual Display Technology at ISE 2018

Optoma is presenting raft of innovative and interactive solutions for the business, education, professional installation, and home entertainment markets. Visitors to the Optoma stand in Hall 1, stand 1-N80, will be among the first to experience Optoma’s latest cutting-edge products including new ultra-bright lamp-less laser and 4K DLP projection, as well as unique demonstrations for both professional AV applications and home users.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said:”The unique leisure and hospitality installation sector has seen dramatic growth and we look forward to unveiling even more innovative applications for projection, embracing the flexibility and breadth of our product range.”