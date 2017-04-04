Panasonic India announces new Leadership roles in Senior Management Team

Panasonic Corporation announced recent appointments and changes in its senior management team, including two strategic management promotions from India. Daizo Ito, who is currently the Chairman, Panasonic India, and Regional Head for the India, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (ISAMEA) for Panasonic Corporation, has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, Eco Solutions Company In Charge of Global Marketing. Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation, has been entrusted with the role of Vice President – Appliances Company of Panasonic Corporation. With this additional responsibility, he has become the only Indian to be a part of company’s global team. The elevations, effective immediately, are part of the company’s global organizational shift in preparation for new business initiatives and future growth.

With the new key position in the global appliances business, Mr. Manish Sharma will take charge of shaping the global business plans and driving profitable growth along with sustainable business development for the appliances division. Mr. Daizo Ito has been working with the leaders of each market to drive the strategic growth of Panasonic across the ISAMEA region. The new appointments recognize the strong performance of Daizo Ito and Manish Sharma, who have both played pivotal roles in shaping Panasonic’s growth trajectory

Daizo Ito, Senior Vice President, Eco Solutions Company In Charge of Global Marketing said, “ India has been playing a vital role in Panasonic’s development globally over the past few years and is rapidly emerging as one of the strongest markets. We aim to make India a focal point of Panasonic’s expansion plans and make it a manufacturing hub, with investments on products, talent, marketing and manufacturing, we aim to strategically leverage our expertise and resources in India for the benefit of other emerging markets. I thank the Board for giving me this opportunity and reposing faith in me. I look forward to continue working closely with all colleagues and steer the organization through its next phase of evolution.”

Commenting on the new role, Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia and Vice President – Appliances Company, Panasonic Corporation said, “I am honored to be part of the global management team and work with the pioneers in the industry. It is a big opportunity for me to play a significant role in Panasonic’s business strategies and align the global strategies with Indian operations. This re-affirms the focus on India as a growth hub for the corporation. I am looking forward to working closely with the global team to deliver on our strategy for the medium and long term growth of the company.”