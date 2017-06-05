Panasonic introduces the Greatest Sales Time Offer

With an aim to boost up sales and provide an advantage of shopping at Panasonic brand shops to its customers, Panasonic India, a leader in innovation and technology today introduced a special consumer promotion offer ‘The Greatest sales Times Offer’.

The offer aims at Panasonic loyalists and prospective customers will provide assured gifts on a minimum purchase of Rs. 10,000. The Offer is valid from 1st June to 30th June 2017 (both days inclusive) on the purchase of Panasonic LED TV, Home Theatre, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave, Air Conditioner, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Beauty Care Range, Vacuum Cleaners and Steam Irons made from Panasonic outlets only.

Talking about the offer, Amitabh Reu, Head – Exclusive Channel & Corporate Sales, Panasonic India said, “As per a recent survey about 85% of consumers prefer to shop in stores because they like to touch and feel products before they make a purchase decision. Consumers also value face-to-face interactions with store associates therefore with this offer we wanted our customers to get an extra advantage on shopping in our brand stores.”

He added, “We are always delighted to launch such promotion offers for our customers. This allows the brand to carry forward its philosophy for celebrations through Panasonic brand stores. With this offer Panasonic aims to boost up the sales before the role out of GST slabs and pass on the advantage to the end customer.”