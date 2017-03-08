Plantronics Unveiled BackBeat PRO 2

Plantronics unveiled the BackBeat PRO 2. Packed with more premium features than any other wireless headphones in their class, the over-the-ear Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 create an oasis of personal space wherever you go with just the touch of a button, all for MRP INR13,990. BackBeat PRO 2 is available now worldwide.

“More people than ever are ready to cut the cord and take their audio experience wireless, but are concerned they may have to compromise on the audio quality of their music and their ability to listen for long stretches at a time. BackBeat PRO 2 was designed with these consumers in mind,” said Tanguy Leborgne, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Plantronics. “Its on-demand active noise-cancellation, 24-hour battery life, and Plantronics signature audio technologies mean you can immerse yourself in the rich bass, crisp highs and natural mid-tones of your favorite track at the touch of a button, whether you’re at the office, commuting, at home or on a long flight.”

Delivering a high-quality, full-range listening experience, BackBeat PRO 2 turns any moment into a refuge from a noisy world. On-demand active noise-cancellation (ANC) means you can minimize background noise when needed while working or travelling, and switch to open-listening mode to hear announcements, conversations or your environment without removing your headphones.

BackBeat PRO 2 provides the ultimate in wireless freedom with Class 1 Bluetooth for an impressive 100 meter range when paired with a Class 1 Bluetooth device. Plantronics smart power management technologies give you up to 24 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, up to 21 days of standby power, and up to six months of DeepSleep hibernation if inadvertently left on.

Built on the heritage of the award-winning BackBeat PRO, BackBeat PRO 2 features a streamlined design with a 35 percent decrease in size and 15 percent reduction in weight from the previous generation model. Along with new ear cups for better ergonomics and ear coverage, a flexible ear cup mount, and a headband and yoke that distribute weight evenly around the wearer’s head, the design of BackBeat PRO 2 means a comfortable fit during even the longest listening sessions.

On this occasion Navin Mishra, Who currently serves as Product Manager at Rashi Peripherals added; “The Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 combines solid noise cancellation with Bluetooth connectivity, excellent sound, and a comfortable fit, all at a very reasonable price.”