PNY launches the GeForce GTX 1070 8GB XLR8 graphics card

PNY Technologies (PNY) has launched the GeForce GTX 1070 8GB XLR8 graphics card that transforms your PC into a super-charged gaming computer.

Designed specifically to support next-generation PC games, the GeForce provides real-time 4K graphics powered by the new NVIDIA Pascal architecture. The GeForce is built with 8GB GDDR5 memory clocked at 8 Gbps with data transfer rate of 256 GB/s and 256-bit wide memory bus which provides ultra-graphics settings for an outstanding performance and gaming experience. Enjoy smooth gameplay while playing the most challenging, graphics-intensive games without any interruption or glitches.

PNY’s XLR8 Triple Fan XLR8 Cooler helps the GeForce GTX 1070 run cooler and also quiter ensuring extended high-performance gameplay without overheating the system. The GeForce GTX 1070 supports multi-monitor setups, up to 3 Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.0b and DL-DVI ports displaying ultra-high resolutions at 7680×4320 @60fps. Microsoft DirectX 12 enables high-end gaming for non-stop, fast-paced virtual gameplay. The GeForce GTX 1070 supports Windows 10, 8, 7, Linux, FreeBSDx86 system drivers.

Booted with next-generation NVIDIA VRWorks technologies, gamers can play the latest VR games released providing plug-and-play compatibility with leading VR headsets. Real-time Image capture technology captures HD video and images that can be uploaded to YouTube and online media sites.