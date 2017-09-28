PNY Technologies kick starts “Be the Pro in You” partner education series in India

PNY Technologies kick started the 4 city partner education series in India under the theme “Be the Pro in You”. First leg of this partner education road show was held in Bengaluru on 22nd September 2017. Second event is slated in New Delhi on 6th October 2017. The other two cities are Mumbai and Hyderabad in the month of November.

Conducted in association with nvidia the visual computing leader, this series mainly focused on deriving the right configuration of Nvidia Quadro cards addressing professional users for various applications. Often it is seen that a mismatch in right product/solution to computing requirement results in lacuna of performance. PNY technologies are the exclusive partner for Nvidia Professional graphics solutions in India.

More than 65 key partners of PNY attended this event and the session was quite interactive. Jerome Belan, EMEAI CEO at PNY technologies addressed the partners and apprised them about the ambitious plans by PNY for Indian market in near future. “India is a strategic market and we are focused on developing our business here in India. We are very passionate about working with our esteemed channel partners who form out backbone to the eco-system and would continue to invest in them. This partner education series is one such imitative” said Jerome Belan. “Our mobile workstation series Prevail Pro would be another game changer as we plan to introduce the same in India very soon” he added.

Manges Karhaadkar, Country Manager at PNY India also addressed the audience. “We have been slowly and steadily gaining momentum in the Indian channel markets. We are not only sure but confident that our professional series graphics cards would be lapped up by the graphics professionals of India. Though there are some challenges that we face – that even the GeForce series graphics are being used by professionals to create the content which is in a way not very useful” said Mr Manges Karhaadkar.

Senthil Raj Balakrishnan, Field Application Engineer India and MEgave the technical presentation and addressed the queries by partners. Sundarajan Venkatachari, Senior Solution Architect at Nvidia also addressed the partners on technical issues of the solutions.Event was supported by Rashi Peripherals and was represented by Rishikesh, Product Manager for PNY.