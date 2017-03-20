PNY Technologies Marks the Opening of Its First Indian Office

PNY Technologies has announced its entrance into the Indian market with the opening of its first office in the country. To mark the occasion, the leading manufacturer of power, mobility, storage and graphics solutions is launching an entirely new range of NVIDIA Quadro graphics cards for Workstations.

The new office will be led by PNY Indian Manager Manges Karhaadkar and his team, including the region’s field application engineers.

The country represents a highly important market for PNY, one that promises a future of strong growth and promising investment. With a vast, growing and diverse customer base, India is undergoing a period of surging demand across the entirety of PNY’s primary industry segments. Already a key strategic locale for its range of professional NVIDIA Quadro graphic cards, PNY will expand its offering in India to include its NVIDIA Tesla, Grid, DGX1and PNY server ranges.

Fuelled by NVIDIA’s powerful Pascal architecture, PNY’s new family of Quadro products will deliver a whole new level of graphical fidelity for desktop computing. Built to be VR-compatible, the cards come in a variety of options from functional and affordable to high-end and ready to run the most complex tasks.

Manges Karhaadkar, PNY Indian Manager at PNY Technologies said: “This is a very exciting time to be doing business in India. Customers have welcomed NVIDIA’s solutions throughout the years, and we cannot wait to introduce them to our next generation of Quadro cards. We see India as a vibrant and promising market and will surely bring the expertise, investment and commitment to customer excellence that has always characterized our global operations. Our future customers in India deserve only the best, and we intend to deliver it.”

With 15 years’ experience as partner of choice for global GPU leader NVIDIA, PNY is determined to make its mark. With its robust, quality product portfolio and excellent customer service, PNY is well placed to make the most of the opportunity.

PNY’s launch will be supported by local distribution partner Rashi Peripherals, one of the top four national distributors in India. With a strong presence across more than 51 locations, Rashi has the resources to distribute PNY’s products throughout the country, from the most populated city to the remotest village. Rashi will bring its decade-long experience of selling NVIDIA cards to Indian consumers to help PNY thrive in its new market.

Rajesh Goenka, VP of sales and marketing at Rashi Peripherals, said: “We are excited to partner with PNY and gain from their global experience and knowledge. Together we plan to make inroads into opportunities that we have been unable to cater to so far. Furthermore, this association will help bring a wider range of NVIDIA products and solutions to the Indian market.”