Portronics Announces CLAMP

Portronics has added “Clamp”, the universal car mobile holder to its existing series of elegant car mobile holders.

Clamp, the car mount mobile holder, has a unique push-fit design that can be easily attached either vertically or horizontally to any car air vent simply by rotating the 360 degree adjustable clip. This cell phone mount for car comes with one side spring loaded arm to fit any smart phones and navigation devices of up to 6 inch screen size. Clamp comes with 3600 rotation allowing the ease of visibility at all the times and at all the angles for viewing maps and driving safely without the need to hold the mobile phone in hand.

The cushion inside the clamp of this universal mobile phone holder for cars prevents any damage to the expensive smartphones against any jerks on bumpy roads and due to its tight grip. On top of this, the clamp comes with a soft-textured rubberized padding on its inside, which does not leave any ugly scratches on it. The clamp can withstand the extreme heat inside your car during scorching summer afternoons or freezing winter nights.

It is extraordinarily light weight and does not load the air vent blades. Also, the length of the clamp to fit on the air vent is sufficient to allow powerful air flow inside the car without blocking the flow.

It comes in four attractive colors to suit your car and personality. These are Red, Black, White and Yellow. You can buy all these colors to suit mood of the day.