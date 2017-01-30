Portronics Announces SEESAW

Portronics has launched a very compact, affordable, easy to use and attractive wifi HD Camera “SeeSaw” which also has a two-way audio capability. The HD WIFI Camera is ideal for Residential, Small to Medium-sized Business (SMB) and SOHO customers for their indoor surveillance security needs.

With SeeSaw, remote monitoring your home, loved ones like young kids or elderly parents or pets, valuables, cars, offices, etc becomes very easy. You can view real-time video anytime from anywhere on your smart phone. SeeSaw can help you remotely take timely action in-case of any unwarranted event, so you can peacefully work, away from home or from office. Simply plug & play SeeSaw camera and link it to your smartphone using the free app.

SeeSaw one- megapixel camera comes with 720p HD advanced CMOS sensor and a high quality lens for very clear video images at 30 Frames / Sec in real-time video streaming capability. It uses MPEG (Motion JPEG) and H.264 compression. It shows color video in good light conditions and black & white in the dark ambient light conditions.

You can store the recorded video on the camera itself in the micro-USB slot that supports upto 64GB micro USB card.

The integrated sensitive mic and a good quality mini half-watt speaker on the SeeSaw body allow a remote two-way audio communication using SIP/VoIP with your connected smart device like phone/tab/laptop. SeeSaw does basic Motion Detection also.

Since SeeSaw is WIFI enabled and has a strong magnetic base, you do not need to ‘wire’ it and it can be easily tucked at right spots in home/office without getting noticed or creating a mess. All it needs is a power source through any USB2.0 adaptor and a USB cable. All this makes it easy to install in minutes.