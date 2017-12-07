Portronics Announces SoundGrip

Portronics takes immense pride to announce the launch of “SoundGrip”- a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker with extraordinary clarity of sound and sleek stylish looks.

SoundGrip is available in three vibrant colours namely – Red, Blue and Grey. Pick one that suits your taste and style. It has a nice metallic handle on one side for easy grip and movement. The stylish mesh grille gives sleek looks to SoundGrip. Its unique rectangular shape with easily accessible buttons on the top makes it a head turner. It weighs less than 365 grams and is fairly easy to carry around wherever you go.

3 x 2W drivers are powerful, due to great amplifiers and these offers a crystal clear and powerful music quality at bass, mid-range and treble frequencies. Humans can hear sound frequencies from about 20Hz to 20 kHz. The basic frequency range of the bass is 40Hz-400Hz and can go up to 4000Hz for bass harmonics. A mid-range speaker is a loudspeaker driver that reproduces sound in the frequency range from 250 to 2000 Hz. Treble refers to tones whose frequency from 2.048 kHz-16 kHz- range is at the higher end of human hearing.

The powerful size of its lithium ion battery can play music for more than 4-5 hours on a single recharge. The battery can be fully recharged in less than 2 hours.

Bluetooth: If you wish to stream your favourite music from your smartphone wirelessly, then SoundGrip gives you the option to use Bluetooth feature so you get stereo sound effect in few seconds.

Aux: You can also use a 3.5 mm AUX port and aux cable to play music from any AUX device like PC, Laptop, Smartphone, iPod, mp3 player, etc.

U Disk Play: Finally if your awesome music is in a pen drive, you can use it via OTG cable and let the music play in whichever way.

In-Built Mic: SoundGrip also gives you great convenience of hands-free phone calls. With an in-built mic and speakerphone feature, you can take/reject/end calls routed to your smartphone. You can end or deny calls very easily and continue with your favourite songs without missing a note.