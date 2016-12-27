Portronics Enhances its Fitness Category with Yogg X

Portronics has enhanced its Wellness Series by launching “Yogg X” – An extremely Slim and Elegant Smart Fitness Watch with a Touch-Enabled Detachable Dial and a water proof design (IP67).

So even if it accidentally falls and stays in a bucket of water 1 meter / 3 feet deep for 30 minutes, it will work normally without any glitch. Yogg X brings the benefits of wearable technology for style and fitness conscious people, at home, at office or in-between.

The old maxim “What Gets Measured, Gets Done” is true even in health & fitness. Yogg X enables you to Set daily Fitness Goals, Tracks your activity levels using state of the art in-built sensors, Syncs the data with your Smartphone using Yogg X app and Alerts you when you achieve your goals.

You can Monitor your Distance covered, Calories burned, Steps taken, Sleep patterns. It also shows your time & date and battery status on the OLED screen. The screen is touch-enabled and can be awakened anytime, allowing you to shift between modes, by simply touching at the designated spot.

Yogg X is designed to integrate seamlessly in your daily active lifestyle. You can set up to six daily Reminders and Yogg X will silently vibrate on your arm without bothering others. Yogg X is a wonderful partner of your Smartphone. It shows you Notifications about new Social Media messages, SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders, and goals achieved and Bluetooth disconnected feature.