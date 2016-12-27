Portronics Enhances its Fitness Category with Yogg X

Portronics Enhances its Fitness Category with Yogg X

By admin -
17
0
SHARE
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Portronics has enhanced its Wellness Series by launching “Yogg X” – An extremely Slim and Elegant Smart Fitness Watch with a Touch-Enabled Detachable Dial and a water proof design (IP67).

So even if it accidentally falls and stays in a bucket of water 1 meter / 3 feet deep for 30 minutes, it will work normally without any glitch. Yogg X brings the benefits of wearable technology for style and fitness conscious people, at home, at office or in-between.

The old maxim “What Gets Measured, Gets Done” is true even in health & fitness. Yogg X enables you to Set daily Fitness Goals, Tracks your activity levels using state of the art in-built sensors, Syncs the data with your Smartphone using Yogg X app and Alerts you when you achieve your goals.

 You can Monitor your Distance covered, Calories burned, Steps taken, Sleep patterns. It also shows your time & date and battery status on the OLED screen. The screen is touch-enabled and can be awakened anytime, allowing you to shift between modes, by simply touching at the designated spot.

 Yogg X is designed to integrate seamlessly in your daily active lifestyle. You can set up to six daily Reminders and Yogg X will silently vibrate on your arm without bothering others. Yogg X is a wonderful partner of your Smartphone. It shows you Notifications about new Social Media messages, SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders, and goals achieved and Bluetooth disconnected feature.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY