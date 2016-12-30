Portronics Launches Desktop Bluetooth Speaker, Dome

Portronics has launched a stunning and powerful dome shaped Bluetooth speaker, “DOME”. Dome’s striking design adds greatly to the style quotient of your desk or living room. A nicely embroidered cotton cloth mesh texture on a solid dome-shaped speaker body gives a very unique and elegant look to the speaker. And while it looks mesmerizing even when not playing music, it can surprise people with its powerful and clear sound quality.

A strong 180 degree foldable ring at the base allows Dome to hang on wall, tilt or stand freely on a desk as desired by you.You can enjoy both wired and wireless music using either a 3.5mm Aux-In port or Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Dome can also act as a speakerphone allowing you to take phone-calls with its in-built microphone.

Its loudness levels are high enough to let everyone enjoy clear musical beats in your home or office. The two powerful 5W speakers as well as the dome shaped design allow a great multi directional sound.

The sound quality is much better than the noise levels as the Signal to Noise Ratio of the speaker stands at 80dB. For a wholesome sound, the frequency response supported is very wide at 90Hz to 20Khz. Dome harnesses Audio Streaming Bluetooth standards like the Advance Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) along with Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP).

It’s easy to use large and intuitive Volume Control +/- buttons can also be used for playing Previous/Next songs. Similarly you can find the Play/Pause/Mic and Mode buttons easily and conveniently.

Dome is water resistant. It can play up-to 6 hours of non-stop music due to a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2000 mAh battery. There is a 5V/1A micro-USB port for charging the same coupled with an LED which shows the charging and mode status.

Dome is portable enough at 15cm x 15cm x 4.8 cm and weighs just 260 grams. You can easily toss it into your bag and use it on the go.