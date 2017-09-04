Portronics Launches Diski 4-in-1 Card reader

Portronics has added a very innovative Smartphone accessory called Diski which is an Apple certified (MFI) 4-in-1 Card Reader and it is much more than a simple card reader.

Since smartphones are restricted to a limited memory, typically which is very precious to you, whether IOS or Android. Restricted memory availability in your phone does not allow you to click pictures and take new videos, watch your favorite movies, download YouTube videos, or download tons of music. You also have to always clean up the memory in your Smartphone by storing away or deleting your precious pictures / music files. You cannot use your large screen phone to watch multiple movies or TV series because of limited memory. So you fancy upgrading to a phone with larger memory but somehow you postpone the expensive plan and live with the problem. Also you find sharing music/video files not as easy as doing it on pen drive and laptop.

Here is the ultimate solution to all the memory woes. Portronics brings Diski- a 4-in-1 All-Purpose Card Reader; a single small pocket friendly simple plug and play product can solve all these three problems for you. Steps in Portronics It is a perfect on-the-go companion which will work with all your smart devices connector types – USB, micro USB, Type C and Apple’s Lightning (MFI certified).