Portronics Launches Slim & Smart Fitness Tracker, Yogg HR

Portronics has added the latest fitness tracker with Heart rate monitoring feature in its wellness wearable series by launching “Yogg HR”. As the well known saying goes, “What gets measured gets done.” With Yogg HR, you can track your heart rate and activity levels to improve your fitness and lead a healthy life. The smart features, elegant colour touch Screen and Rugged construction makes Yogg HR a perfect gift for your loved ones.

You can easily enter the Heart Rate Monitoring mode all the time or whenever you want to measure it. With its inbuilt 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Yogg HR screen lights up as soon as you lift your arm to see the screen. You can also “rotate the screen” depending on your choice of orientation of smart band. It weighs only 25 grams and the material quality is very comfortable and skin friendly.

Elegant touch-enabled colour screen of Yogg HR goes well with both formal and casual attire. You can set daily goals for steps to be taken, calories to be burnt, distances to be covered, and sleep time. You’ll be notified on screen when each of the Goals is achieved for the day. Daily data can be synchronized with your Smartphone using Yogg HR App.

Come Rain or Wind, the unique water proof design (IP67) ensures that Yogg HR works out with you even in harsh weather conditions, without any glitch. Notification of incoming calls, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Emails, Missed calls and Phone numbers can be easily accessible on the screen of Yogg HR. You can switch on the sleep mode of device and measure how well you slept; set, pause, reset the timer to measure time lapsed for any activity. Yogg HR acts as a normal digital watch where you can sync the date and time with your paired mobile phone.

Yogg HR also features activity tracking like monitoring distance (in km), number of steps, and Kilo Calories burnt during the day. To relax your busy brain, you can set up to six daily reminders and Yogg HR will vibrate when the time comes. You can tap to dismiss/acknowledge it, else it’ll reappear in 2 minutes. Weather conditions can also be checked on Yogg HR .You can also click pictures on your paired smartphone from Yogg HR screen as long as it’s in 10 meter (Bluetooth range). Every night just before sleeping put Yogg HR in Sleep Mode. It will dutifully monitor your sleeping pattern and display it the next day. This way, you can experiment with your pre-sleep evening habits like impact of type of food, reading, watching TV etc on quality of sleep.